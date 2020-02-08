Authorities have identified two people killed in a Texas 6 collision Friday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Jimmy Morgan with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Nicholas King, 19, of Woodway, and Malcolm Carlson, 50, of Georgetown were killed in the crash.
DPS said a Jeep Cherokee driven by King and a Toyota Tacoma driven by Carlson collided head-on shortly before 3 p.m. Friday near Old Bryan Highway in Robertson County.
Morgan said an initial investigation showed the Jeep was traveling southbound on Texas 6 and failed to slow down for a tractor-trailer that had stopped to make a turn at an intersection. In order to avoid hitting the semi, Morgan said the Jeep veered into the northbound lane, hitting the Toyota pickup head on. The collision caused a fire, and both vehicles’ drivers were killed. Neither vehicle was carrying any passengers.
