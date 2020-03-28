A man in his 80s has died in Brazos County from effects of the coronavirus, according to a local official.
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan announced during a Saturday afternoon press conference that there were nine additional positive COVID-19 cases. Of those, six have been hospitalized.
Sullivan said during the press conference a man in his 80s who was receiving hospice care has died.
There are now 40 positive cases in Brazos County. According to Sullivan, 52 percent of those cases were contracted while traveling, and 48 percent were spread in the community.
During the press conference, public officials stressed the potentially deadly nature of the coronavirus and said shelter-in-place measures remain critical. College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said shelter-in-place ordinances will be more strictly enforced, with citations issued against those at parties and large gatherings.
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said hospitals could be overrun if local residents do not take proper precautions. Sullivan said Brazos County's rate of infection is twice that of the average county in the state.
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said though local hospitals are not overwhelmed this weekend, continued community spread could strain local facilities.
Also Saturday, Burleson County announced the first positive COVID-19 case there. According to Burleson County Emergency Operations Coordinator Duane Strange, a man in his 50s has tested positive for coronavirus.
This is a breaking story. Stay with theeagle.com for more updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.