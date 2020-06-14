Move-in appointments, daily disinfection schedules and different duties for Move In Assistance Day volunteers are new for Texas A&M University’s department of residence life, but many other aspects of on-campus living seem on course to remain the same in the fall.
The extended penalty-free housing cancellation period ended Monday, but Carol Binzer, director of administrative and support services in the department of residence life, said there were fewer canceled contracts than usual, putting the school on track to house its typical 11,000 students across the 50 dorms and apartments at A&M. There is still time for people to cancel with a penalty.
Binzer said it has been challenging to plan for every possible scenario of what might happen this school year, but said officials are doing their best to come up with plans.
“We’re working with student input to figure out how to preserve the spirit, the intention and learning outcomes for whatever we’re doing and still be as safe as possible,” she said.
Some rooms have been taken off line — such as certain study lounges that are usually used for temporary placements — to make room for students to spread out if there are any cases of COVID-19, Binzer said.
According to the residence life website, students who test positive for COVID-19 but cannot return to their permanent home to self-isolate will self-isolate on campus in rooms held for that purpose. People self-isolating on campus will be able to access food and medication deliveries and have support from department staff. Binzer said additional guidelines are being finalized and will be released soon.
Recent announcements and emails have outlined the phased on-campus move-in with scheduled move-in appointments for the fall. Residence hall and White Creek apartment move-in dates are Aug. 8-18, while Gardens apartments move-in dates are Aug. 1-18. There will be no fee-based early move-in option for students this fall. Binzer said that while there are usually people who help students move items into their dorms, volunteers will no longer be able to do that, and will instead be responsible for things such as providing directions and water.
A&M’s fall semester will begin Aug. 19 and end before Thanksgiving on Nov. 24. Students will not be required to return to campus after classes are dismissed for the holiday. All final exams will be taken online in early December. On-campus housing will be open to students through fall commencement in December.
In addition to standard daily cleaning schedule, custodial staff has implemented a daily disinfecting schedule and are using EPA-approved virucides. Elevators, community bathrooms and other high traffic areas are cleaned at least twice per day. Common touch points such as elevator buttons, light switches, handrails, and faucets are being disinfected daily.
Common spaces, game rooms and computer labs are reconfigured for physical distancing.
This summer, there are about 135 students living in White Creek Apartments, Binzer said, but with new student conferences online and other programs canceled, other housing buildings remain empty, aside from employees conducting the usual post-move-out deep cleaning services while workers make progress on renovation projects.
It’s a shift from the usual summer activities, which Binzer said normally brings in $1 million for the department.
Residence life is an auxiliary enterprise on campus, and Binzer said refunding the majority of people who once lived on campus last semester cost the entity about $11 million.
It was hard to pin down a number of students who stayed until the end of the semester since everyone was trying to keep their distance from each other, she said, but estimates based on internet usage show that about 1,000 people were in the dorms and apartments until move out day in May.
Binzer said officials did what they could to be as compassionate and understanding of student situations as possible when they worked with them, knowing that people’s reasons for staying ranged included needing reliable internet, not having a home to return to, being unable to leave due to work and other scenarios.
For sophomore and former-Walton Hall resident Sophie Rahman, it was a job at Chick-Fil-A — which pays for her education — that kept her in College Station. But being away from friends and family was tough, she said, and she was grateful to connect with others she lived with.
“I was just glad I had, like, my little community that was still in the dorms and in College Station,” Rahman said. “We really helped each other out.”
Sophomore Morgan Monschke lived in Hullabaloo Hall all last semester. She said that by the end it was just herself and the resident advisor living in the same wing. She recalls going as long as five days straight without seeing other people, but said it was worth it to ensure she did well in her courses.
“I don’t think I would have been as academically successful if I didn’t stay in College Station,” she said.
Former Hughes Hall resident and now junior Joshua Vernon chose to receive a refund and move out in April when his local job slowed to the point that he couldn’t take shifts until the fall. He said he was grateful to residence life officials who made the process easy.
When school starts back up, Vernon plans to live on campus as a member of the Corps of Cadets. He said he’s looking forward to returning to College Station, but thinks officials will have a hard time enforcing many new school regulations on students this year.
“I really don’t have any reservations about going back,” he said. “I’m ready to go back to class and get back to training.”
