The founder of the movement to bring thousands of followers of Jesus Christ together for a prayer and praise rally at Kyle Field said that the plan for the large-scale April 25 event has shifted.
Chad Clark said in an interview that through prayer and discernment, he and other One Hope Movement organizers decided to move away from the original call to fill the stands of Kyle Field for a rally. Instead, Clark said, the hope and plan is to have thousands gather at the Kyle Field Zone Plaza for an event featuring Christian musicians Lacrae and Chris Tomlin, preacher and teacher Francis Chan and numerous local Christian pastors, musicians and others.
“This will be a large Jesus gathering outside of the northeast corner of Kyle Field where thousands will join to celebrate and share the hope of Jesus,” Clark said. “There will be times of worship, prayer, speaking and sharing the hope that can only be found in Jesus.”
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for the Saturday evening event in April. Scores of churches and organizations from the Brazos Valley and across the state are listed as partners on One Hope’s website. The site describes One Hope Movement as “a movement of visible unity, extraordinary prayer, personal evangelism, and a catalytic event that would lead to sustainable community gospel transformation.”
The organization also released a video on social media Wednesday to promote the gathering. Clark said that he and other planners are in regular communication with Texas A&M officials and are working on logistics.
In April 2019, Clark told The Eagle that he was overtaken by an idea and vision at a 2015 Texas A&M football game: that followers of Jesus would come together and “fill the same stands as Aggie fans.” He said area resident Nancy Crouch had the same idea, and that the plan began to take shape through small-scale conversations and meetings.
Clark said the hope remains to have a rally in Kyle Field in 2021. Clark expressed excitement for the gathering at the Kyle Field Plaza.
“The One Hope Rally is open to everyone, and all are encouraged to come and bring friends,” he said.
Clark said there is “much to celebrate about what God is doing through the One Hope Movement.” One Hope has prayer gatherings on the first Tuesday of each month leading up to the April 25 event.
“Hundreds are gathering each month across racial and denominational lines to worship and pray in unity,” he said of the movement.
To learn more, visit OneHopeMovement.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.