BURLESON COUNTY — One person was killed and three were injured Wednesday afternoon after an oil well blowout near Deanville.
Three people were transported via helicopter to medical facilities in Austin and Houston, said Chesapeake Energy Corp. spokesman Gordon Pennoyer. Their condition was not immediately clear.
According to Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Jimmy Morgan and Burleson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Christine Labertew, some time after 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement officials and firefighters from various agencies responded to an oil well site managed by Chesapeake Energy Corp.. The well is located in the 5200 block of County Road 127 in Burleson County, not far from the town of Deanville. According to signage at the scene, the well sits on 290 acres of land.
Labertew noted during a press conference that the well fire, upon initial investigation, did not appear to directly affect any residents or residential structures surrounding the well site. No evacuations were mandated. According to the Burleson County Office of Emergency Management, the fire was expected to burn through the night, with crews on location to monitor the blaze. Efforts to cap the well will begin Thursday.
Responding agencies included Burleson County law enforcement and fire departments, as well as the College Station Fire Department hazmat team. Labertew noted that Somerville police offered to respond to incoming calls to dispatch while Burleson County deputies were occupied at the site.
The identity of the well contractor who died as a result of the fire has not yet been released, nor has the cause of the blast. According to Pennoyer, oil field emergency response specialist company Boots & Coots representatives were called to the well after the fire.
County Road 127 remains open to through traffic, though access to the oil field is limited as first responders continue their work, officials said.
