The Bryan Police Department was investigating a fatal crash early Saturday at the intersection of Briarcrest Drive and 29th Street.
Officials said officers responded at 4:45 a.m., and four people were taken to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Center. One of those people, identified as James Ross Ragsdale, 27, of Bryan, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Colton Bradley, 21, of Midland was treated on scene and arrested on one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault. Bradley also faces a charge of driving with a violation of financial responsibility resulting in an accident causing serious injury or death. He remains in the Brazos County Jail. Bond had not been set Saturday afternoon.
According to Bryan police, a Camaro driven by Bradley was traveling northbound on 29th Street around 4:45 a.m. when it ran a red light. A GMC pickup traveling westbound on Briarcrest hit the Camaro on the passenger side. The force of the collision caused the truck to roll onto its side and the Camaro spun out, hitting a Buick facing south on East 29th Street.
A woman in the Buick was taken to CHI St. Joseph Hospital and treated and released with minor injuries. A man and woman in the pickup were taken to CHI St. Joseph and were treated and released with serious injuries.
Ragsdale was a passenger in the Camaro, authorities said. The intersection was closed for several hours, but reopened shortly after 11 a.m.
