College Station residents have the chance to voice what they want to see in the city’s future via an online workshop that will be live beginning tomorrow.
The virtual Community Choices Workshop will be accessible from 8 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Aug. 3. The digital workshop is a part of The Next 10 effort — College Station’s 12- to 14-month push to get citizen input for adjustments to the 20-year comprehensive plan that was made in 2009. A comprehensive plan guides city staff with values and aspirations for the area and is acted upon in conjunction with city regulations.
Participants can react to potential changes to the comprehensive plan’s land-use map, which outlines how areas of the city develop, such as where things like commercial and residential areas should be located.
In a second activity focused on scenario planning, people can weigh in on options for six specific areas within the city. People can say which hypothetical scenarios they prefer if the area remains the same, changes based on what existing policies permit or is changed under potential updated policies.
There are opportunities for open-ended feedback, and people can choose what parts to complete. Participants do not need to finish the workshop in one sitting. While the comprehensive plan is for College Station, long-range planning administrator Alyssa Halle-Schramm said people from Bryan or other places who interact with College Station are welcome to give feedback, too.
“I do hope the public knows that their input is vital to this process,” Halle-Schramm said. “It really does shape how the city grows and changes over time.”
Updating the comprehensive plan began last summer with the formation of an evaluation committee and meetings with community leaders. The first round of in-person public workshops, which had an online alternative for those who couldn’t go to a workshop, were in September.
According to previous reporting in The Eagle, the workshops focused on broader issues — like opinions on how the city is maintained and neighborhood integrity — rather than the specifics that the upcoming virtual workshop will delve into. All responses from the September workshops are available on the city’s website.
In addition to the two main activities, Halle-Schramm said the online workshop will include a questionnaire that will check if the public is still interested in the same views people expressed in previous workshops.
Halle-Schramm said the in-person workshops brought in 600 respondents, with the majority participating online. She said she hopes the upcoming digital workshop will garner a robust number of participants.
This virtual workshop was initially supposed to be hosted in-person in April, but Halle-Schramm said the COVID-19 pandemic led to a delay. She said the project is still relatively on track with the original timeline though.
The Next 10 efforts will eventually result in an evaluation and appraisal report, which should be done in the fall, that could include recommended changes to the comprehensive plan. Any changes would need to go through the planning and zoning commission and city council. Formal updates would be made in 2021, and would require additional public input.
Halle-Schramm said taking part in the process is an opportunity for community members to “take a big step back” and ask themselves if the city is on track or if it needs to change direction.
“This is one of the best opportunities for the public to give input to shape the future of the city,” she said.
For more information and to access the workshop starting tomorrow visit cstx.gov/TheNext10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.