The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to install raised medians along George Bush Drive next year, and department representatives welcomed the public to attend an open house meeting Tuesday evening in College Station to discuss the plans.
The raised medians’ installation is expected to begin next January and last six to eight months. The medians will extend from George Bush Drive’s intersection with Wellborn Road to its intersection with Texas Avenue in College Station.
“We have done raised medians throughout Brazos County,” Department of Transportation spokesperson Bobby Colwell said. “This is just a highly congested area, and we want to reduce conflict points. ... We believe this will help traffic flow instead of bogging it up.”
Several local residents, including Texas A&M students, were in attendance at Tuesday’s open house, hosted in the front lobby of College View High School on George Bush Drive.
Visitors had the chance to look at large colorized schematics of the plans, which include pavement resurfacing and upgrades to sidewalks. They could ask questions of one of numerous Department of Transportation employees on hand before filling out a suggestion form.
The construction plans, part of a $1.8 million project, are technically subject to reversal, Colwell said, though that option is unlikely. Right now the department would be particularly receptive to hear suggestions about where the several median breaks should be, along with other possible alterations.
“We wanted to bring it to the public and hear their feedback, because there is still time to make changes.” Colwell said. “... We don’t want anyone to be caught off guard, especially the people who live on that road.”
Shirley Dupriest, who lives in a home near the intersection of Wellborn Road and George Bush Drive, told The Eagle she is concerned the plan might affect George Bush Drive Interchange improvements. The idea behind that separate project is “improving mobility and safety at the intersection of George Bush Drive with Wellborn Road and the Union Pacific Railroad,” according to the department website.
“We’ve kind of been anticipating Wellborn intersection construction, and this is kind of jumping ahead of a big project,” Dupriest said of the median installations.
According to Department of Transportation representatives present Tuesday night, plans to make improvements to the George Bush-Wellborn intersection have not received the necessary funding at this time and have no set construction date scheduled.
Dupriest said she is worried that the change would send more traffic to her neighborhood and impede customer flow to businesses located near the George Bush-Wellborn intersection.
“The median will kill what’s left of those businesses,” she said.
Tim Lomax, a research fellow with the Texas Transportation Institute, coordinates Texas A&M football game day traffic and attended the open house to discuss the median project. He said that the addition of a median to George Bush Drive will work in harmony with any changes anticipated for the proposed intersection with Wellborn Road, which he believes will begin after the medians have been completed, without construction overlapping.
“I like raised medians,” he said. “I like this project specifically. Campus likes it, and folks right up against the roadway have been met with and told what’s going on.”
Carlos Salinas, a sophomore civil engineering student at Texas A&M, was one of several A&M students in attendance Tuesday. He said he attended to listen to project details as credit for one of his classes. Though he said he does not live on George Bush Drive, he believes the changes still would impact him.
“So far what I’ve gotten from [Department of Transportation staff] is that [the road] will be safer,” he said.
Salinas didn’t express concern for the completed project but did say he anticipates problems once construction begins.
“It seems like they will take a street that could support four lanes and would be reducing it to two lanes in order to work on a section of the road, and that would be a concern,” he said.
Lomax believes the median would improve traffic flow and lead to fewer conflicts.
Colwell said he feels it is important that Department of Transportation receive comments and criticism from the people who live and work around the affected area, as they know their neighborhood.
Colwell said, “We want to work with them as our partners.”
The Texas Department of Transportation will accept online statements until Feb. 1. To submit a review, go to txdot.gov/inside-txdot/district/bryan.html.
