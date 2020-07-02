Operation Restart — an effort led by local leaders to give guidance on safely reopening the economy — is giving face masks to participating businesses and their customers, according to a city of Bryan press release.
The announcement comes after Bryan, College Station and Brazos County orders requiring face masks in all businesses went into effect this week.
The free masks will be provided by the County Community Emergency Operation Center and will be included in the Operation Restart “Recovery Ready” kits, along with a placard, yard sign and window decal. Participants can pickup the kits at the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, the City of Bryan’s Municipal Office Building, City of College Station City Hall and the Brazos County Health District Offices, the press release states.
Having the kit is meant to reassure customers and employees that the business is following health and safety best practices and is taking the “Operation Restart Recovery Ready” pledge, as explained on the Brazos County Heath District website. The pledge, the website reads, should accompany the industry-specific guidelines — created by the Operation Restart task force — that compliment the governor’s Open Texas guidelines.
The Operation Restart pledge to meet health and safety guidelines and recommendations can be found at the Brazos County Health District’s website. Business owners can learn more about receiving masks and being a part of Operation Restart at brazoshealth.org/node/99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.