Operation Restart leaders are establishing additional recommendations for businesses to pair with recent guidance from Gov. Greg Abbott as they begin reopening today.
So far, local business representatives identified additional best practices for people within retail establishments and restaurants and will continue creating suggestions for other industries, Operation Restart task force co-chair Kenny Lawson of C.C. Creations said Thursday. The recommendations and Abbott’s full report on how to safely reopen as COVID-19 response restrictions are lifted can be found at brazoshealth.org/node/99.
Abbott’s report also addresses how each individual should stay safe and includes suggestions about remaining six feet apart from others and wearing cloth face coverings.
In the Brazos County Health District’s Thursday press conference, Lawson said residents need to visit local businesses and owners must ensure that customers and employees feel safe. He highlighted the importance of using resources provided on the health district’s website to help people be safe.
“We need our citizens now more than ever to come and visit these establishments because the students aren’t here, the university is closed,” Lawson said.
Lawson said many owners are still weighing whether or not they should reopen. He said many business leaders are concerned about people’s health as well as the lack of opportunities for sales.
“A lot of them are hurting financially,” Lawson said about local business owners. “A lot of them haven’t made money in several months and with parks not opening, with tournaments not going on, camps not happening, students not here — there’s really a concern about what we’re going to do for the next couple of months to generate income.”
Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Brazos County on Thursday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 197. According to the Brazos County Health District, there were no new reported deaths from the virus. Sixteen people have died from the new coronavirus in Brazos County to date.
Medical officials said there are 91 active cases in the county, which is two more than Wednesday’s total. There have been 3,617 tests performed.
Two new patients have recovered from COVID-19; Brazos County’s total number of patients recovered is 91. Recovered patients are defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms.
There were seven patients hospitalized as of Thursday, which is one less than Wednesday’s total, as one patient was discharged from the hospital. Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said in the Thursday press conference that 47% of the total cases to date have been related to 17 different clusters. Community spread accounts for 42.1%. Travel accounts for 10.7%.
Sullivan said that nursing home facilities are regulated by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, as well as Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services. CMS released reporting requirements guidance for nursing home facilities on April 19, which will soon require facilities to report positive COVID-19 cases to the CDC, CMS and local health departments. It also requires nursing homes to inform residents, families and representatives of any COVID-19 cases in their facility. Sullivan said that since CMS is a regulatory agency, it will publicly report the information.
While Sullivan said that preventative measures have kept the local healthcare infrastructure from being overwhelmed, leaders are still doing what they can to prepare for a scenario when more medical professionals may be needed. He said active or retired healthcare professionals and medical or nursing students can volunteer to help if needed through a clinical provider registration portal at health.tamu.edu/covid-help.
The Brazos County Health District will have its next news conference at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The press conference can be viewed at theeagle.com.
• Eagle reporter Alex Miller contributed to this report.
