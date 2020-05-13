A recent ruling that Texas Central Railroad has a right to be recognized as a railroad company is likely to be appealed, according to a nonprofit that opposes the business’ plan to build a high-speed rail line that would run between Houston and Dallas.
The train would make one stop, in Roans Prairie in Grimes County.
Texas Central Railroad and Infrastructure, Inc. and Integrated Texas Logistics, Inc. have been battling land owners in court for about four years, according to a press release issued by Texas Central last week. The Associated Press reported in February 2019 that Leon County Judge Deborah Evans had sided with Texas landowners when she ruled that Texas Central does not have the right to force property owners to surrender property through eminent domain because Texas Central is not a railroad or interurban electric company.
While Texas Central officials said they saw the 13th Court of Appeals’ May 7 reversal of Evans’ decision as a step in the right direction toward railway operation, Texans Against High Speed Rail deemed the court’s decision a dangerous move that might set an unfavorable precedent for future eminent domain cases involving large companies.
Kyle Workman is president and chairman of Texans Against High Speed Rail, a nonprofit that advocates to protect Texas landowners from losing land to Texas Central’s high-speed rail project. He spoke on the appellate court’s decision, noting that the landowners in this case — a family based out of Leon County — likely will be appealing the ruling to the state’s Supreme Court.
“This effectively creates chaos in the world of eminent domain,” he told The Eagle. “... The appeals court has said that you literally [just] have to declare that you are a railroad, and you are.”
Workman said as Texas Central doesn’t yet own trains or train tracks, they shouldn’t be allowed to be treated as an established railroad company. Workman said he fears this sets a dangerous precedent for other companies to approach the state government, misleadingly claiming to have plans to build a railroad.
“If I went to a toy store and bought an electric train, does that make me a train operator?” he said.
Texas Central wrote in a press release that the appeals court’s ruling supported the work they have been doing over the years.
“This decision is rooted in state law that allows survey access and use of eminent domain by railroads, pipelines, electrical lines and other industries that provide for the public good and a strong economy,” said Carlos Aguilar, CEO of Texas Central in a statement. “This decision confirms our status as an operating railroad. [It] allows us to continue moving forward with our permitting process and all of our other design, engineering and land acquisition efforts.”
Workman said the case involving Leon County landowners Jim and Barbara Miles is not a class action lawsuit. But, he said, he feels it will begin to pave the path for other private citizens in standing against Texas Central. The Miles family will not lose any land until they have the chance to appeal this new decision at the state level, Workman said.
“This may be a battle [Texas Central] won in the short term, but there are still a lot of things they will have to do before they can be [up and] running,” he said.
A press release from Texans Against High Speed Rail notes that Texas Central, at the moment, still does not have the legal right to take private property.
According to Texas Central, the company is “shovel ready.”
