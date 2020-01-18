Chilifest 2020 organizers have announced this year’s festival lineup, which will feature 19 acts across both days, including headliners Whiskey Myers and Billy Currington.
The event will take place at the Starlight Ballroom in Snook on April 3-4 and will feature two stages.
On the venue’s main stage April 3, Battle of the Bands winner Jordan Nix & The Day Drinkers will perform, followed by Jacob Bryant, Kolby Cooper, Aaron Watson, and headliner Whiskey Myers. On the venue’s second stage, gates will open with Tanner Sparks leading the pack, followed by Jacob Stelly, Bubba Westly, Joey Greer and Dylan Wheeler.
On April 4, Seth Ward will take the second stage early in the day, followed by Holly Beth and Ben Kadlecek. The main stage will feature Josh Ward, Read Southall, Tracy Lawrence, Casey Donahew and headliner Billy Currington.
The second stage is a new feature to Chilifest this year, with the lineup of almost 20 performers being the largest in the festival’s history. The second stage will allow for performances beginning once the gates open each day, with slots filled with mainly regional artists who competed in Chilifest’s Battle of the Bands last year.
“We had so many incredible acts performing,” said 2020 Chilifest president and Texas A&M senior Cole Roberts. “In past years, we only selected one performer [from Battle of the Bands], and it has been such a hard decision who to pick.”
Roberts noted that all second-stage performers other than Dylan Wheeler are playing on a volunteer basis. Despite this event now featuring more artists, Roberts said Chilifest organizers have actually been able to save money in lineup cost compared to 2019 while still being able to hire desired acts.
“The lineup pretty much fell into place how we wanted it to,” Roberts said. “... Another thing we really are pushing for is to grow our chili cook-off.”
Chilifest will be continuing last year’s rekindled focus on its namesake chili cookoff, with cash prizes of up to $1,000 for winning cookoff teams. Roberts noted that in addition to receiving prize money, winners will be able to select a charity that will receive an equal donation.
Chilifest tickets, ticket packages, parking passes, camping spot reservations and more are available for purchase online at chilifest.org. The website also lists updates to features including bus transportation, team registration and team builds. Online registrations for teams should open within a week, Roberts said and in-person signups can be completed Feb. 6-7 at CC Creations in College Station. Roberts stated that the festival’s VIP section will expand its sampling station options and continue to improve its Jack Daniels Village.
Attendees will not be allowed to bring their own alcohol this year, but instead may pre-order it through a third-party vendor. Roberts said that this process will be easy, with a wide variety of beverages to chose from, sold at cost to competitors and delivered directly to teams on site.
Chilifest organizers promise to continue their tradition of donating proceeds to charitable causes, with more than $3.5 million donated since 1991.
