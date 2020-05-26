Texas A&M's Beef Cattle Short Course, an annual event that draws thousands of people to campus each summer, will be held online this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will broadcast Aug. 3-5, but will be available for registered participants to watch at their own pace.
Topics include animal health, nutrition, reproduction, breeding, genetics, marketing, landowner issues, fence building and more. There will be a virtual trade show and live demonstrations.
Last year's 65th annual event attracted more than 2,300 attendees and more than 140 exhibitors, according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
Registration is $99 through July 1, when the price increases to $129.
Refunds for those not wanting to participate in the online version of the event will be issued through July 31 with a $50 fee.
