Concerns over the coronavirus made for an unconventional Match Day for about 170 future doctors at Texas A&M’s five medical school campuses.
Rather than gathering together at the Hilton College Station & Conference Center, the 172 students learned Friday morning where they would be doing their residency via email.
“In about a four- to five-day period, we went from having something in person to having to decide on alternatives,” said Dr. Gary McCord, executive associate dean for student affairs for the Texas A&M College of Medicine. Concerns over COVID-19, though, limited meeting sizes to 250, then to 50 people and finally to just 10 people.
Typically, the ceremony gathers 800 to 1,000 people, including friends and family, to celebrate as students open their envelopes to find where they will be doing their specialized postgraduate residency training.
“It’s generally a very joyous time,” McCord said. “There’s a lot of anticipation going up to the time of opening that envelope.”
Haseeb Khatri, a fourth-year medical student who will be doing his emergency medicine residency at the University of Missouri, said he tried to create the same anticipation of a traditional Match Day.
“I printed out a list of all the programs, and then I had my mom make envelopes, and she numbered them and then had a list,” he said. He played his selected match song while his mom read the email and selected the corresponding envelope. “She handed me the envelope with the name inside, and then I opened it, and so I still had that same [reaction and experience]. … I felt a similar sense of anticipation and excitement and anxiety.”
Rachael Counts, who will be doing her OB/GYN residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, she found out her match at home with her husband and her dog.
While she would have preferred to have been with her classmates, Counts credited the school for making the best of the situation and still making it a special day with match day signs for each student, group video calls to celebrate with each other and an online album and website for students to share their photos.
It made for a memorable Match Day, she said, joking not many other fourth-year medical students can say they learned where they would do their residency while sitting on the couch in Nike shorts.
No matter where they celebrated or how they found out, she said, Match Day represents all the work she has put in since her senior year of high school when she decided she wanted to become a doctor.
“It’s just the culmination of at least eight years’ worth of preparation to get to this point, and it also represents kind of all the people who have poured into me and into my classmates to help support us,” she said.
Khatri recognizes the responsibility they have as future doctors to set an example of how to react to epidemics and pandemics.
“We are called to react to these types of situations in a way that it promotes public health; that we lead by example,” he said.
McCord said though it was not an ideal situation, he and other faculty members hoped it was still a meaningful experience for the students.
The videos and photos also gave the faculty a way to celebrate with the students who they have connected with over the last four years, McCord said, calling it a privilege to be a part of Match Day.
“It’s good to get some good news in the midst of everything else going on,” he said, noting his pride for the students who will be going to residency programs in 27 states other than Texas. Of the five campuses, the students at the Bryan-College Station campus had a 100% match.
