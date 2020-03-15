Widespread precautions being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 now include changes to court proceedings in two Brazos Valley courts. The following are a list of temporary changes to local courts’ dockets, according to respective county websites:
Brazos: The Texas Attorney General’s Office has canceled child support dockets for the rest of the month. Additionally, all cases set for Monday in Brazos County’s 272nd District Court will be rescheduled. This includes jury trials. Brazos County’s Court-at-Law No. 1 has canceled all dockets for this week. All jury trials set for this week have been canceled.
Madison: Jury trials set for Tuesday in the 278th District Court will be rescheduled. Count court sessions set for Tuesday also will be rescheduled.
