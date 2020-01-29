The College Station City Council race for Place 4 might head to a runoff, but results will not be final until Feb. 4.
Joe Guerra Jr. was the top vote getter with 1,132 or 49.35 percent of the votes. Tuesday’s results left him just short of winning the 50 percent plus one vote that he needed to win the race, and the 111 mail ballots and military ballots that still need to be counted could mean he and Elizabeth Cunha will run against each other in the coming months.
Cunha received 732 votes or 31.91 percent. David Fujimoto was next with 322 votes or 14.04 percent and Marycruz DeLeón Morales received 108 votes or 4.71 percent. There were a total of 2,294 votes cast.
If the Feb. 4 totals do not show that Guerra won, a runoff election will be April 18 at College Station City Hall. Early voting for the runoff would be at the College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility from April 1-14.
After the results came out on Tuesday, Guerra said he is grateful for everyone who helped him, especially his wife. He added that he is still optimistic about potentially winning, but if there is a runoff he wants to make sure his campaign does not overlap with the upcoming primaries.
“I want to thank my supporters from the bottom of my heart,” Guerra said. “Thank you for all the help and all the support. Sit tight, because we might have to do it again.”
This was Guerra’s third time running for council. In 2016, he ran for Place 4 but lost to former councilman Barry Moore. In 2018, Guerra lost the Place 4 seat again to former councilwoman Elianor Vessali. Guerra is a transportation planning project manager at CONSOR Engineers LLC and serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Before the election, Guerra said he wants to help develop the city’s comprehensive plan and assist in creating a redevelopment plan for Post Oak Mall.
Cunha said this election season was exciting and she was happy to see a diverse ballot. Cunha said that if there is a runoff election, she will not start campaigning until March so voters can focus on the primary election.
“Runoffs are another opportunity to talk about the issues and get good community discourse going,” Cunha said. “I think it’s a great way to keep people involved in the election process and aware of the city issues. I do appreciate the opportunity it gives to continue those conversations that we started.”
Cunha, an instructional assistant at A&M Consolidated High School’s Student Success Learning Lab, is not new to campaigning. In November 2018, she was the top vote-getter for Place 6 but lost a December 2018 runoff election against Councilman Dennis Maloney.
Before the 2018 election, Cunha was on the city’s Parks and Recreation Board and once served as chair. Now, Cunha has acquired experience on the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Bio Corridor Board, the Comprehensive Plan Evaluation Committee and the Impact Fee Advisory Committee.
In an interview before Tuesday’s election, Cunha said her top priorities include delving into the details of the city budget, addressing the “us versus them” divide she said she sees in the city and finding solutions for traffic congestion.
Fujimoto is a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel who spent more than two decades in the Air Force. Fujimoto works at the Texas A&M Foundation as the director of development, veterans affairs, where he raises funds for student veterans.
During his campaign, Fujimoto said he wanted to address traffic congestion resulting from rapid growth, diversity of businesses and employers and collaboration between College Station and other entities, including Texas A&M, Brazos County, Bryan and Navasota.
Fujimoto could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.
Bryan-College Station native Morales put families and their safety at the center of her campaign. If she had been elected, Morales said she wanted to bring in more family-oriented businesses. Morales also emphasized the importance of listening to residents before the election, hosting meetings to community members to hear what they wanted to see from city council.
In an email Tuesday evening, Morales said she received encouraging comments during her campaign that she will keep with her.
“I will continue to be active in our community, and it was an honor to be among what was considered ‘four outstanding candidates,’” Morales’ email read. “Thank you to each and every person near and far for their support!”
The election comes after Vessali resigned to run for the Republican nomination for the U.S. House District 17 seat. The unexpired term for Place 4 runs until November 2021 when the seat will be on the ballot for a full three-year term.
For more information on the election, visit cstx.gov/elections.
