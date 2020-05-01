More than 100 residents and staff of the Brenham Nursing & Rehabilitation Center have contracted coronavirus, and at least 15 of those patients have died, officials said Thursday.
In a video update, Dr. William Robert Loesch, a physician with the Washington County Joint Information Center, said it is estimated about 75 percent of the 150 cases in Washington County have come from the facility. At least 30 of the COVID-19 cases are staff members.
“People are [asking], ‘Aren’t we supposed to be seeing a downturn in cases, and opening things back up?’” he said. “Since Monday, we have had one new case that is not from the nursing facility that got hit... we are seeing the well start to dry up a little bit.”
Loesch said that the population within the nursing home is vulnerable, but he believes the spread within the facility has been contained to that location. All residents and staff have been tested for coronavirus.
“We know who has it and who doesn’t,” Loesch said.
Of the 17 coronavirus-related deaths reported out of Washington County on Thursday night, 15 of those were either residents or staff of the Brenham Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, according to Melinda Gordon of Washington County’s Joint Information Center [JIC] Task Force. Officials said Thursday more deaths connected to the nursing home are expected over the coming days.
Staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been sent home to quarantine, and are not coming and going from the nursing home. Loesch noted that the state-level assistance called in by state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst has been helpful, contributing additional nursing staff members and a nurse practitioner to the situation.
“I think we’re in a good place actually with the facility,” Loesch said in the video statement, moments later adding, “... for the nursing home, things are going to be difficult. Like I said, [coronavirus] hit a very vulnerable population. We’re watching these patients very closely, and the hospital here is aware of the situation. The hospital in College Station is helping with the slack as needed. The goal is to keep everyone who can stay there, there, so we don’t spread this more into the community. Patients will need to be transported out, and unfortunately, I think we are going to see a few more deaths.”
Gordon said in an interview Thursday that of any spreading noted outside of the nursing home, most cases have come through the community.
As businesses reopen, Loesch urged caution amongst Washington County residents, suggesting that all people continue to wear masks and gloves in public. He also urged that residents not be afraid to see their doctors for non-coronavirus related issues, noting that he has witnessed greater illness and distress in patients who postpone clinical visits due to fear of contracting coronavirus. He suggested that all who need any form of medical care speak with their physician, and schedule appointments if needed.
As shown on the Washington County EMS website, about one-third of the 150 cases are male, while two-thirds are female. More than 100 cases are patients between the ages of 60 and 100. Of those who have died, three were in their 70s, seven were in their 80s and seven were in their 90s. Those hospitalized are all women, including one between the ages of 10 and 19; one in her 20s; one in her 50s; one in her 80s and one in her 90s.
There have been 222 tests conducted in Washington County.
Elsewhere in the Brazos Valley, Grimes County reported two additional cases. According to Grimes County Emergency Services, a woman in her 50s who lives in the 77868 ZIP code received the virus through community spread. She is not hospitalized, officials said.
The second patient is a minor whose exposure was travel-related. That patient lives in the 77363 ZIP code. Grimes County has 19 cases, five recovered cases and two hospitalized. One person has died, an inmate at the Wallace Pack Unit. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 126 tests have been performed.
In Burleson County, 12 cases are reported, with two recoveries. There have been 54 tests performed. Robertson County has three cases, with two who have recovered. There have been 36 tests performed there, the DSHS reported.
In Milam County, there are 16 cases, with one death and two hospitalizations. Ten people have recovered, and 73 tests have been performed. Leon County has five cases, with 43 tests performed, and Madison County has one case. There have been 56 tests performed there, DSHS said.
