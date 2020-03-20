Area nonprofits are working to provide assistance to those affected by the fallout from COVID-19, but some groups have seen a decrease in available volunteers and resources.
Brazos Valley members of the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, or VOAD, met earlier this week for a discussion with the Brazos County Health Department.
“I think we are starting to see needs [in some organizations] creep up,” said United Way-Brazos Valley Executive Director Alison Prince. “Volunteers are cancelling their shifts. A lot are in the age range that’s part of the high risk category [for coronavirus], and it’s presenting challenges.”
The coalition, which includes the United Way of the Brazos Valley, the Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station, the American Red Cross — Heart of Texas Chapter, the Brazos Valley Food Bank, Catholic Charities of the Brazos Valley, the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center, Experience Bryan-College Station, county emergency managers and the CHI St. Joseph Health Resource Center, will continue to meet on a weekly basis, Prince said.
United Way
United Way’s 2-1-1 service, a broad information line for people experiencing any non-emergency need, has been ramping up in call volume over the past week. Callers may experience an increased wait time, according to United Way staff. Callers can receive information about being tested for COVID-19 and can speak with a medical professional for questions related to the coronavirus.
Additionally, 2-1-1 callers are asking the United Way about assistance with rent and utility bills. According to Bryan-College Station 2-1-1 call center director Peggi Goss, total daily calls in the local area have increased from a 50 call daily average to almost 200 calls placed on Tuesday.
“We have a combination of people who would call us anyway because rent and utilities will soon be due, and we also have an influx of people calling [because they] haven’t been working for a week,” Goss said.
United Way have been directing such callers to potential upcoming government-funded payment options and current services offered from organizations including Catholic Charities, St. Vincent de Paul of Bryan-College Station, and the Salvation Army, Goss said.
American Red Cross
AJ Renold, executive director of American Red Cross — Heart of Texas chapter, said the Red Cross hadn’t stopped any services to the public, though it is conducting more business over the phone. When dealing with a house fire or storm victim over the phone, Red Cross workers will ask new questions to determine whether there is a risk the caller has coronavirus. If possible, the Red Cross will provide financial assistance and other services remotely.
“We also have sheltering protocols that separate people should we have to open up a shelter for a tornado or other incident,” she said, “People will have to go through a screening process when coming to a shelter, such as having their temperature taken.”
Renold noted that the Red Cross has a need for more blood donations. She stressed that anyone who donates at the Red Cross should be assured that the Red Cross will not allow coronavirus to be spread through blood transfusions.
The Red Cross also is in need of more disaster response volunteers. Renold noted that volunteer training material is available online, and much training can be conducted in isolation/quarantine from home. To volunteer, visit www.redcross.org/volunteer.
Brazos Valley Food Bank
The Brazos Valley Food Bank has seen a significant loss of volunteering, according to executive director Theresa Mangapora. The Food Bank’s facility is, additionally, abiding by governmental recommendations not to congregate in large groups, which has altered the size and scope of volunteer shifts. Volunteer health screening for COVID-19 is being conducted, Mangapora said, and Food Bank employees are taking extra cleaning measures.
Though this time of year is already slow for donations, Mangapora said, the pandemic isn’t helping the situation.
“We really need money. We have a few events that are done for us in the spring that will mostly likely not happen,” she said in an email. “That is ... general operating revenue that we cannot depend on now. And, we are doing more. So, we are doing more with less, and that is difficult over time.“
The food bank has been providing food to some local schools that are offering children to-go lunches, and pantries in the area — including the Salvation Army pantry in Bryan, the Bedias Food Pantry and the Franklin Food Pantry — are now receiving large pallets of food from the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
Donations can be made online at www.bvfb.org/donate.
Salvation Army
Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station Capt. Paul Ryerson said the organization has been preparing in case of an increase in need, though he said he hasn’t yet seen a major influx of people needing food, rent or utility assistance. Some of the Salvation Army’s volunteers who are immuno-compromised have taken protective steps back from charity work, but to Ryerson’s delight, Texas A&M students are happy to fill that gap.
“I have a feeling we’re going to be OK with the current model,” he said. “The Aggie spirit — even though classes are out, these students are still going out and making a difference.”
Online donations to the Salvation Army can be made at www.salvationarmytexas.org/bryancollegestation.
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels of the Brazos Valley, which delivers meals to elderly residents between Navasota and Hearne, is still able to donate to senior centers, said director Ken Barnes on Wednesday. Many senior centers have altered the distribution of meals to a drive-through format. One issue that Meals on Wheels is seeing in light of the pandemic, however, is a decrease in volunteers.
Anyone interested in volunteering to deliver meals can email Barnes at kbarnes@capbv.org or call 823-2203.
Twin City Mission
Twin City Mission reported via their Facebook page on Tuesday that the Community Cafe will only be serving to-go lunches from noon to 12:30 p.m. On Thursday, they announced that the organization’s Youth & Family Services program offices have temporarily closed.
“Our family support specialists are continuing to provide services in all of our counties, primarily by phone,” the Facebook post reads. “In this time of uncertainty our support specialists are working hard to assure their families and kids needs are still priority.”
