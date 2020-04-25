When Jennifer Gooden finished her last cancer treatment Wednesday, COVID-19 meant she had to ring the bell celebrating the event by herself with nurses because her family was not allowed in the hospital with her.
Friday, Gooden celebrated the milestone with dozens of friends, family and strangers in a special parade outside her home in Bryan.
“The procession was beautiful,” she said. “Oh my God, it was beautiful. I mean, beautiful. Nothing like that was expected at all.” The well-wishers were a surprise, but she knew something was going on when her daughter told her to go sit outside and handed her a bell Gooden’s best friend had designed.
“I knew that whenever Ashley put this in my hand, something was about to go down,” she said. “It’s very special to me.”
Gooden was diagnosed with Stage III nasopharyngeal carcinoma the week before Christmas and began treatment at the end of December. With such a large tumor, her daughter Gina Jones said, they did not recommend surgery and instead immediately began treatment.
Gooden underwent seven weeks of chemotherapy. Then, after a two-week break, began nine weeks of both chemotherapy and radiation with chemotherapy once a week and radiation five times a week.
Once radiation began, the family raised money so she could stay in a hotel near the hospital in Houston instead of making the commute each day. Then, concerns over the coronavirus made it so her family could no longer accompany her for her appointments.
Not only was it a difficult change for Gooden, but also for her children.
“It was really, really, really, really hard on her,” Jones said, noting some days Gooden wanted to stop the treatment. “But she knew that there was an end goal, and that was what we absolutely needed for her to do in order for her to help with everything.”
As of Wednesday, Gooden is considered in remission and will go back for another check in two-and-a-half months to determine if the treatment worked.
Gooden’s daughter Ashley Williford had the idea to do a parade after seeing examples on social media, noting how important family is to her mom.
“I think for her to see everybody coming together like this, it means the world to her, more than beating cancer,” she said.
Throughout the treatment, Williford said, her mom felt physically alone, even though she would see her family and get text messages from friends. “Just to see that all these people are here and they really do care about her, I think that changed a lot for her,” she said.
Gooden’s son Adam Richardson said he hopes the “overwhelming” display of support shows his mom that she is not alone.
“She’s definitely got an army behind her,” Gooden’s oldest child Chris Richardson said. When he saw photos of the line of cars waiting to greet his mom, he said, he was shocked and speechless.
“We’re blessed to have good family and friends that come together and show their support for what’s going on.”
When they first posted the event on social media, Jones said, they never expected it would grow to include two fire departments, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Department, large tow trucks and more than two dozen private vehicles.
“It means a lot to us, ...” she said. “It’s been a very emotional ride for all of us, and so for us to be able to do something like this, just to kind of give her a last big hurrah, for her to be able to know that she got through it means a lot for all of us.”
Brandon Leath, a longtime family friend, said Gooden always is smiling and the parade shows how well-loved she is.
“This is really awesome,” he said. “I can’t believe people got together to do this. To beat cancer, there’s no words. Honestly, there is no words. She’s still here; she kicked its butt. … It’s a good day.”
