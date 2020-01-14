Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN...USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. MOTORISTS SHOULD DRIVE WITH EXTREME CAUTION AND ALLOW ADDITIONAL TRAVEL TIME. USE LOW BEAMS...REDUCE DRIVING SPEED...AND ALLOW FOR PLENTY OF ROOM BETWEEN YOU AND OTHER CARS. YOU CAN OVERTAKE ANOTHER VEHICLE QUICKLY IN POOR VISIBILITIES...SO SLOW DOWN AND DRIVE DEFENSIVELY. &&