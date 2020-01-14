The Taco Cabana restaurant on Texas Avenue, across from the Texas A&M campus, in College Station was shut down Monday, one of 19 Taco Cabana restaurants closed by their parent company.
According to a Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. press release, the 19 locations contributed about $24.5 million in sales and were responsible for approximately $4.2 million in restaurant level pretax operating losses in 2019. In the statement, Fiesta President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Stockinger said the 19 restaurants were underperforming.
“These closures eliminate all stores with significant losses, which we expect will result in a highly viable portfolio of restaurants,” Stockinger said.
Current employees were informed of the closure Monday, according to Patricia Lopez-Calleja, senior vice president of guest engagements at Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. Lopez-Calleja said “nearly all” of the Taco Cabana employees were offered positions in other restaurants. The nearest Taco Cabana is located in Bryan on Briarcrest Drive.
After Monday’s closures, there are 145 Taco Cabanas remaining in Texas, Lopez-Calleja said. There are also franchise locations in New Mexico as well, she said.
“This was a very difficult decision — one that wasn’t taken lightly,” Lopez-Calleja said.
Headquartered in Dallas, Fiesta Restaurant Group also owns the Pollo Tropical restaurants.
