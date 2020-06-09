Eight-year-old Saraiyah Alexander is scared about what is happening to people who look like her, her mother said, prompting conversations that she wishes didn’t have to happen.
“It’s hard,” Jacque Alexander said while attending a Black Lives Matter protest event in Downtown Bryan on Sunday. “We just have to break it down in a way that she can understand it, and it’s a conversation that we should not be having, but we do have to have that conversation.”
Parents across the country are facing those difficult conversations with young children following the death of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.
“There was a lot of questions that we had to answer about why are the cops shooting all the black people and different things like that,” Alexander said. “I just had to explain to her that all cops are not bad cops.”
Alexander called the protests happening throughout the country a civil rights movement.
Holding her own sign at Sunday’s event, Saraiyah said, “Other people should treat black people the way they want to be treated.”
Alexander said people need lead with love, a sentiment echoed by the Rev. Betty Jones, who was at the protest with her husband and granddaughter.
Jones said her granddaughter, Keana Simon, 8, has had questions why Floyd was not in a police car if he was already handcuffed.
Her response, she said, is that only God and the former police officer know why, but that it comes down to hatred.
“I just tell her, you know, don’t hate nobody, and you love your friends,” she said.
Leann V. Smith, an assistant professor in the department of educational psychology at Texas A&M University, said it’s important for parents to have developmentally appropriate conversations with their children. She said there are videos, such as a recent one from Sesame Street, that can help start the conversation for younger children.
Children, she said, typically understand what is happening in their cultural world and are aware of racial differences by the age of 8.
In black households, she said, parents are typically focused on helping a child learn how to survive, do well in school, have a healthy life and develop strong relationships despite the systemic barriers that include targeting, racial profiling and microaggressions.
In white families, she said, conversations about race typically are about either colorblindness or have negative connotations.
“I think the danger in maintaining that position is that we then raise populations of youth where the youth of color have been talking about race their entire life and have positive association with it, like their racial identity is very essential to who they are; but on the other end, we have white youth being raised to avoid the topic of race,” Smith said. “And I think that’s how we get to where we are right now where there are populations of color who are like, ‘We’ve been talking about this forever,’ and then you have white allies or white people who are like, ‘Wow, I didn’t realize it was this bad.’”
It is also important, she said, to talk about the history of race in America.
Holly Gibbs said her daughter is about to turn 9 and understands the disparity that exists in the country and in her community.
“It’s just kind of obvious to her that people aren’t treated fairly and that there’s these injustices that exist and [she] wants to do something about it,” Gibbs said.
She said she tries to give context through history of race in the country.
“We talk about the history of our country and how we haven’t managed to really reconcile the racism that the country was built on and how that still lingers in a lot of systems in the country that need to be changed so things can be more equal,” she said.
Gibbs said she does not want her daughter to feel powerless and has encouraged her to think about how she can help people in Bryan and College Station feel safe and supported and how they can build relationships.
Smith said parents should ask their children questions about what they are seeing, how it makes them feel and if they know why the protests are happening. It is a time when parents can work with their children to channel their feelings into action, whether it is writing a letter to an elected official or making a donation together.
“Open up space, remain curious and then help them channel those emotions into some type of action,” she said.
Rhonda Struminger said the key to her family’s conversations is being open, honest and vulnerable. Sometimes, those discussions with her 13-year-old and 10-year-old daughters often stem from a TV show or something they see on social media.
“It’s not always a comfortable conversation because it’s something we haven’t experienced firsthand,” she said. “We’re going to make mistakes, but just being honest with ourselves about what we can and can’t do, being aware of it is such a big part of it.”
Her 10-year-old daughter Jamila Rosenthal Struminger said she enjoys the family’s conversations about cultural differences.
KC Ray said her family’s protest sign included names of friends who are black so her children could think of those they know who might face issues due to their skin color.
“We just have [the conversations] a little bit at a time and as they have questions,” she said. “We do our best to answer them, and if we don’t know, we find somebody to ask.”
Smith encouraged parents to do research to build their confidence before having discussion with their children.
“A child will pick up if you are nervous or anxious,” she said. “You want to be knowledgeable enough — you don’t have to know everything, but knowledgeable enough — that you can have a conversation without feeling that you have to have all the answers. It can be a joint inquiry.”
If a child has a question that the parent does not know how to address, find the information together.
“That’s a very easy way of normalizing for the child that I don’t have to have it all figured out right now; I just have to keep asking these questions, and I have to keep challenging myself to understand more because that is what we want,” she said. “We’re not going to become experts. ... You just have to remain curious.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.