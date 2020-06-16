A multiracial group of about 65 local pastors, police officers and other area leaders gathered on the Bryan City Hall steps Monday evening for a prayer event to showcase unity and to denounce racism.
Clergy members and others present said they were moved to attend due in part to recent high-profile killings of black people, and also to show that local religious leaders intend to be part of the ongoing movement for racial justice.
At 6 p.m., the Rev. Sylvester Smith Jr. of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Bryan came forward and told those gathered around him that he was moved by their presence.
“If you did not care, you would not be here,” Smith said, his voice catching with emotion. “You have a love and a passion for God’s people, because we are all God’s people regardless of where we live, what church we are affiliated with and regardless of the color of our skin.”
Following a scripture reading from the book of Ephesians, Smith asked J.J. Ramirez, founder of Save Our Streets Ministries, to lead the group in prayer.
“We are answering your prayer that we be one,” Ramirez said, as those around him murmured affirmation, heads bowed. “Thank you, Lord, that you bring us for such a time as this — to eradicate and erase racism in any kind, shape, form or fashion.”
Following Ramirez’s prayer, Troy Allen, senior pastor at First Baptist College Station, read a statement signed over the weekend by approximately 75 area pastors that denounces racism and racial injustice “in all of its forms.”
“We grieve the long history of prejudice and racism experienced by people of color in our nation,” Allen read aloud. “We grieve that the church has not done more to heal the divisions in the name of Christ.”
Following the 20-minute prayer event, Allen said in an interview that the church can “be the torch-bearers” to showcase what true unity can look like.
“It’s important for the church to take a stand in issues like this,” Allen said. “It’s not a political movement, it’s a Jesus movement, so being able to stand before the community with my fellow pastors and church leaders is not only biblical, but essential for our time.”
Tyler Hardy, lead pastor of Antioch Community Church, noted that many of the pastors present, across racial lines, have gotten to know each other in recent years.
“Today is about starting the process of saying that we’re together and that we want to advocate for each other,” Hardy said. “For white pastors, we’re saying, hey, we want to understand. Scripture teaches us to seek to understand, and so let’s not just talk about it. Let’s actually do it.”
Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske and College Station Police Chief Billy Couch were in attendance. Buske said the prayer demonstration was another example of the strength of local clergy.
“If you believe that racism is evil like I do, and like I’m sure everybody here does, it seems natural that the clergy would team up to combat the evil of racism,” Buske said.
Buske added that in the week since the June 7 Black Lives Matter protest that he and Couch and more than a thousand people attended, he has heard feedback, both positive and constructive, from local residents about what they want to see from area law enforcement.
“They want to make sure everyone is treated equally and fairly, and that’s exactly what we want also,” Buske said.
Black Lives Matter B/CS organizers Ebony Peterson and Tre Watson attended the prayer event, and said afterward that leadership from clergy is vital to the ongoing racial justice movement.
“People look up to their religious leaders and a lot of people look to them more than anybody else,” Peterson said. Watson added, “They have their own following, so them being here — they can go back and pass this message along. It brings more awareness.”
