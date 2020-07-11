College Station is on track to convert about 196 acres of greenway to parkland, which eventually could be used for hike and bike trails, wildlife viewing and more.
The city’s council members all expressed approval for the conversion, which will be included on the consent agenda at the upcoming July 23 meeting. Director of Parks and Recreation David Schmitz said at the Thursday meeting that the change will not come at any additional cost to the city at this time, and that making the switch opens doors for any trails or other features to be potentially added in the future.
Once the property is turned into parkland, there will be new restrictions, including a stipulation that the sale of the property cannot happen without the citizens voting on it.
The greenways that will be converted include space by Harvey Road and the Windwood subdivision, space near the Art and Myra Bright Park, and another portion near Castlerock Park.
As Councilman John Crompton began to express his support of the item, he pointed out that more people are walking than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“And what we’re seeing here, I think, is probably the future of parks,” Crompton continued, “and by that I mean natural areas with trails rather than intensively maintained things that cost us a lot of money to maintain. And I don’t know if any of you have had the opportunity to walk these properties, but I have, and we’re talking about some wonderful forest land here.”
Following a presentation from Community Services Director Debbie Eller, the council directed staff to continue as they have planned with the FY21 Annual Action Plan, FY21 Community Development Budget and 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan. Annual action plans and five-year consolidated plans are required to receive certain federal funds.
Much of the presentation addressed new needs that have become necessary due to the novel coronavirus, and Eller outlined in the draft budget how the city could take advantage of several waivers issued by the Department of Housing and Urban Development due to the CARES Act, in anticipation of future needs.
To date, Eller said, the city has allocated more than $1.7 million in federal funds to assist individuals, families and businesses as they contend with problems caused by the pandemic.
The main areas that are addressed with the federal funds, Eller said, include affordable housing, economic development, public facilities, public services and disaster response.
The public comment period for the consolidated plan ends July 31, and a public hearing on proposed plans will be hosted at the Lincoln Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The council will consider the items at their Aug. 13 meeting, and the city will submit everything to HUD on Aug. 14.
The council voted unanimously to defer lowering the voter approval tax rate — formerly known as the rollback tax rate — from 8% to 3.5% for FY 21. As explained on the city’s blog post, the Texas Legislature mandated the change during its last session but allows cities with disaster declarations in place to retain the option of deferring implementation of the change if faced with catastrophic revenue losses.
Staff and council members stressed that this decision does not increase the tax rate, and as explained in the city blog it is meant to potentially help ensure that the tax rate would not have to be decreased. The city of Bryan’s council made the same decision last month.
Director of Fiscal Services Mary Ellen Leonard said in the meeting that the decision provides future councils with the flexibility to mitigate the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
Leonard also said that the city’s budget will become available to the public on July 23, and that there will be budget workshops that the public can attend from July 27 through July 29. On Aug. 27 council will adopt a tax rate, fee ordinance and the FY21 city budget.
Council consented to the issuance of up to $2 million in road improvement bonds by the Brazos County Municipal Utility District No. 1, which City Attorney Carla Robinson said in her presentation encompasses 550 acres in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction and includes the Southern Pointe residential development. The funds will reimburse the developer for the construction of a road that was already built. This is the first bond issue that is being done by the district to pay for the first phase of roads.
The approval does not make College Station financially liable for the bonds, but the council’s approval was necessary since the land will become part of the city in the future, and since a utility agreement that the city and district entered requires the council’s consent for the bonds, Robinson said.
A $2.35 million contract with Kieschnick General Contractors was approved as well for the Southside Safety Improvements Project. The project will include the rehabilitation of Park Place, Holik Street, Glade Street and Anna Street surrounding Oakwood Intermediate School, A&M Consolidated Middle School and the nearby College View High School, according to the agenda summary. Other updates include a 10-foot-wide sidewalk for sidewalks adjacent to the CSISD property along Anna, Holik and Park Place.
College Station’s emergency order, which mandated that businesses require their employees and customers to wear masks, was set to expire on at 11:59 p.m. Friday, but council passed an ordinance Thursday evening extending the policy until “terminated by the City Council or until the Local State of Disaster is terminated, whichever occurs earlier.”
Gov. Greg Abbott’s also recently created a mandate that requires that people in counties with more than 20 coronavirus cases wear a face covering while in a business or other building open to the public, as well as outdoor public spaces, whenever social distancing is not possible.
For more information on Thursday’s council meeting, including full presentations, visit blog.cstx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.