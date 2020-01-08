Navasota police have charged a Plantersville man in connection to a shooting Tuesday night that sent another man to the hospital.
Officials said Kevin Mock, 42, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. He was being held in the Grimes County Jail Wednesday afternoon.
Police said a family dispute in the 600 block of Wades Way Street led to the shooting around 9 p.m.
Mock is accused of firing two shots at Raoul Enriquez, 46, of LaPorte. Enriquez was hit by one of the bullets in the chest and taken to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health in Bryan. His condition wasn't known Wednesday, but Navasota police said he was stable.
