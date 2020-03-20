State, county and city officials have passed orders that limit public gatherings to fewer th…

As families everywhere adjust to social distancing measures like closed schools and child ca…

Ten area schools and districts announced Wednesday they will continue to be closed into April.

Park Closures

The following parks and facilities will be closed through at least March 31 in Bryan and College Station:

• Fun for All Playground

• Veterans Park and Athletic Complex

• Bryan Aquatic Center

• Lick Creek Park and Nature Center

• Dog parks

• Splash pads

• Athletics fields and facilities