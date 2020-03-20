Neighborhood parks are open around Bryan-College Station, but public health officials say families should take precautions during park outings because of COVID-19.
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said people should assume that park equipment such as benches and slides are carriers of the coronavirus.
“The science shows us that’s it’s a matter of hours typically that a virus will remain on the surface,” Sullivan said in a Monday press conference. “Nobody knows how infected that is. We would assume that a freshly made contaminated area would be more infective than one that’s been there for several hours. We have to remember these studies are lab-based studies. ... That is not the same as infecting you or me with a virus. ... If we think we’ve been in an area that’s been contaminated, it’s important to practice hand hygiene.”
According to a study released on Tuesday by scientists from the National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control, UCLA and Princeton University, the virus that causes coronavirus is stable on plastic and stainless steel for up to two to three days.
Bryan Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker said plastic and stainless steel make up most of the objects in neighborhood and city parks, and the city’s weekly cleaning process does not include playground equipment. Water fountains, which were shut off to stop freezing in the winter months, continue to be out of service and are not cleaned by park staff, he said.
“If people want to use play equipment, a parent should bring the appropriate cleaning supplies to disinfect those sort of areas,” Walker said. “In order for a city staff to do that, we would have to have someone standing there all the time. We never know when someone is going to show up at a park. [Cleaning efforts are] more picking up trash, emptying any garbage cans and making sure things are in working order.”
The Centers for Disease Control’s website says it’s possible that if people touch a surface or object that has the coronavirus on it and subsequently touch their face, they could get COVID-19. But the CDC says this “is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”
Walker and David Schmitz, College Station’s parks and recreation director, are encouraging residents to continue to follow guidelines set by the CDC, including keeping a 6-foot distance from others and washing hands often.
“Children have not been severely affected by
COVID-19 by the experiences in other countries, but are known to carry the virus and can unknowingly carry the virus to those who have been severely impacted by this disease,” Sullivan said.
Walker and Schmitz said they have not seen a spike in park attendance since school cancellations began this week but stressed that it’s an informal process. Employees go out to parks or drive by to get an average head count of parkgoers.
Walker said families should take necessary precautions if they are planning an outing to a neighborhood park during this time.
“Any more than 10 people, we would advise not gathering in a park,” Walker said. “But the smaller numbers — two, three — the park is still open for that sort of activity. I’m going to encourage folks to get out and use the parks for that reason. They still need physical activity, they need open air, so we’re encouraging folks to do that, but obviously in very limited numbers. Again, we encourage parents that if they’re going to bring their kids to the park, be prepared to take the necessary steps.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.