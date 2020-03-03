A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison in a Grimes County court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Authorities said Michael Ray Peterson Jr. was arrested in June after officers found drugs and a stolen gun in his vehicle during a traffic stop on F.M. 1774.
Officials said the drugs included marijuana, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, Ocycodone pills and Ecstasy pills. Peterson also had a large amount of cash, according to the Grimes County District Attorney's Office.
It is Peterson's first prison sentence, officials said.
He was being held in the Grimes County Jail on Tuesday awaiting transfer to prison.
