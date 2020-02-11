A Plantersville man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office.
Authorities said law enforcement agencies had been conducting surveillance on Leroy Ward’s home for more than a year before serving a search warrant in April.
Officials said investigators determined Ward was selling cocaine and methamphetamine from the home. Officers conducting the search found drugs and guns, according to a press release.
Ward was on parole at the time of his arrest. He was being held in the Grimes County Jail Monday night awaiting transfer to state prison.
