A College Station man was arrested Thursday afternoon after 42 THC cartridges were found in his car, authorities said.
According to police reports, at 3 p.m. Thursday, a College Station Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a car traveling northbound on Harvey Mitchell Parkway South. As the officer spoke to the car’s driver, 20-year-old Alberto Gomez, the odor of marijuana and alcohol was coming from the vehicle. Gomez admitted to the officer that he had both marijuana and beer in the car.
A probable cause search was conducted, and throughout the car police found marijuana, $1,000 in cash and 42 one-gram cartridges of THC oil. Officers believed that, considering the amount of cash present with the cartridges, Gomez was potentially selling the drugs.
Gomez was arrested and charged with delivery of more than four grams of THC, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and $10,000 in fines; as well as misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $14,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.