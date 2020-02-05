An Anderson man arrested on a drug charge early Tuesday ended up facing a felony count after a jail search led to the discovery of counterfeit money, police said.
According to College Station police, an officer patrolling Wellborn Road shortly before 1 a.m. stopped a car near the intersection of Holleman Drive West. While speaking with the driver, police said an officer noticed he had an alcoholic beverage and the front seat passenger — Keshawn Montray Mitchell, 19 — appeared to have marijuana flakes on his shirt.
A search was performed, and a small amount of marijuana was found in the car’s glove compartment. The driver, a 20-year-old Navasota man, was arrested on misdemeanor charges, and Mitchell was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession.
A report notes that while Mitchell was being processed at the jail, a strip search was conducted. Officers located six $100 bills tucked in Mitchell’s groin area, police said. The bills all bore the same serial numbers, along with unusual markings, and appeared to be counterfeit.
In addition to the marijuana charge, Mitchell is also charged with forgery of a financial instrument, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $4,500 bond.
