A College Station man was arrested Monday on accusations he fired a gun into a neighboring apartment, authorities said.
According to College Station police, authorities were called to an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Harvey Road after a man said his neighbor, identified as Devin Keon Thomas, 21, shot a bullet through his wall. Authorities investigated and found bullet holes inside the caller’s living room, a report notes.
Police located a woman and Thomas and spoke with them. Thomas told authorities he and the woman had argued for more than an hour, he had picked up the gun and it discharged, a report states. Officials spoke to the woman, who had scratches and bruises on her face. The woman told police she was in another room and heard the gunshot.
The caller told authorities he was on his couch watching a movie when he heard the gunshot. He located a bullet hole in the wall and an exit hole behind a table, police said. Authorities then spoke to the person who lived in the apartment on the other side of the caller. Inside that person’s apartment, police found a bullet hole in the living room and the bullet lodged in the front door frame. A Glock 23 handgun was later located under bushes inside a small hole that had been dug in the dirt, police said.
Thomas is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $12,000 bond.
