A Bryan man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of more than 13 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket, police said.
According to Bryan police, an officer patrolling near William J. Bryan Parkway stopped a motorcycle on Long Drive. The officer noticed the rider, Paul Edward Dobbs, 38, appeared nervous during the stop. Dobbs admitted he had meth in his pocket, and the officer located a cigarette package containing more than 13 grams of meth, a police report notes.
Dobbs is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $25,000 bond.
