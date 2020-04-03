A Bryan man was arrested Wednesday on charges he broke into an apartment and put a baby in danger, authorities said.
According to Bryan police, shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, authorities responded to an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Evergreen Circle. Officers spoke with Ronald Jermaine Wilson, 19, who was sitting outside and appeared to be bleeding from the arm. A report notes that Wilson was on synthetic marijuana and was detained and sedated before he was transported to a local hospital.
Authorities spoke to a woman who said Wilson had knocked on the door earlier and she allowed him inside. She realized he was on drugs and tried to calm him, but he became increasingly erratic and jumped from the window, a report notes. A woman who lives downstairs said she, her boyfriend and 7-month-old baby were lying in bed when Wilson, who they do not know, busted through the bedroom window, police said. Wilson then punched a TV set and punched holes in a door before going outside, where he shattered a car window by trying to pull it down, a report notes.
Wilson is charged with endangering a child through criminal negligence, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail; criminal trespass of a habitation, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail; and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $21,000 bond.
