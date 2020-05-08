A Bryan man pulled over on a traffic stop was arrested Wednesday after authorities found more than 500 grams of cocaine, officials said.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a trooper patrolling Texas 6 stopped a pickup in south Brazos County. The trooper noted in his report that he recognized the driver, Dontay Denon Thomas, 35, and suspected he may have been driving without a license.
As the trooper spoke with Thomas, he became suspicious when Thomas said he was on his way back to Bryan from Waller County, where he had gone to get a baked potato. Thomas declined consent to search his truck.
A K-9 officer was called to the scene and indicated on the vehicle. Authorities searched the truck and found two vacuum-sealed bags containing what is believed to be 508 grams — more than one pound — of cocaine.
Thomas is charged with possession of more than 400 grams of cocaine, a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison. He has been released from the Brazos County Jail on $25,000 bond.
(1) comment
HAHAHAHA, Well there goes the case, you cannot pull somebody over under suspicion of not having a license check their license it comes back clean then call the dog that's alot of cocaine but the stop was invalid, so that would be fruit of the poisonous tree, any evidence obtained is also invalid, but good job anyway. Suspicious potato LMAO!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.