A Bryan man was arrested this week after authorities say he and two others stole more than 100 pairs of panties and other items from Victoria’s Secret last month.
According to College Station police, employees at Victoria’s Secret in Post Oak Mall called authorities on Jan. 6 to report a shoplifting incident that had taken place earlier in the day. Detectives obtained security camera footage and were able to review the incident.
Police said the footage showed two women and a man entering the store at different times. The women gathered piles of panties for sale and placed the merchandise into a purse, police said. One woman gave a man, identified as 41-year-old Michael Wayne Kennedy, a shopping bag, which he held open while she placed bras inside, a report notes. The three left the store with 26 bras, 144 pairs of panties and a small backpack that was available for purchase, totaling more than $3,000 in value.
Warrants for the three were issued this week, and Kennedy was taken into custody Monday. The women have not yet been arrested.
Kennedy is charged with theft of more than $2,500 in property, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $3,000 bond.
