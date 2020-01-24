A Bryan man was arrested Wednesday after authorities say he tortured a dog on several occasions.
According to College Station police, a woman reported her pet had been abused. The woman said she was alerted after her roommate noticed bruises on the stomach of a 60-pound dog. The woman reviewed footage from a security camera she had recently installed in her room and saw Garrett Sanger Fleming, 20, whom she knows, attacking the dog, police said.
The woman gave authorities the footage, which showed several instances of Fleming entering the room while the dog was in a dog bed on the floor, a report notes. Fleming allegedly once kicked the dog in the face while he was wearing a work boot. Police said one video showed him pulling the dog’s limbs until the dog cried; another showed him punching the dog in the face.
Fleming is charged with two counts of cruelty to a non-livestock animal with serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony each punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $30,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.