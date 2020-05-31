A Bryan woman was arrested over the weekend after her 4-year-old son was reportedly found wandering in an apartment complex parking lot.
Officials said in an arrest report that Bryan police officers responded to the 3600 block of Wellborn Road Saturday afternoon after the property manager called to report finding the boy naked and unsupervised.
The boy’s mother, Nicolasa Tumax-Cua, told officers she went for a walk and thought her roommate would watch her children but never spoke to the roommate about it, according to the police report.
Tumax-Cua, 38, was charged with abandoning or endangering a child with the intent to return, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail. She was released from the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after posting $8,000 bail.
Tumax-Cua was convicted of a similar charge in 2017, according to Brazos County court records.
