A traffic stop Monday night led to the arrest of a College Station man, who is accused of driving while intoxicated with an unsecured baby lying in the back seat.
According to College Station police, shortly before midnight an officer patrolling Southwest Parkway tried to stop a vehicle traveling with an unconfirmed insurance status. After the officer activated his patrol lights near the Wellborn Road intersection, the vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic, a report notes. The car then began traveling in reverse and returned to park near the officer, police aid.
The officer spoke with the car’s driver, 30-year-old Monterace Deleon Pier, and immediately noticed an infant was lying unrestrained in the back seat. The officer noted that Pier’s eyes were red and glassy, his speech was slow and his car smelled of marijuana. He was asked to step out of the car, and the officer noticed flakes of raw marijuana, police said. Police say Pier showed signs he was impaired during a sobriety test, and a probable cause search led to the discovery of an Ecstasy pill in the backseat.
Pier is charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, and possession of Ecstasy, both state jail felonies each punishable by up to two years in a state jail. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $10,000 bond.
