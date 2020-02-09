A College Station couple was arrested Saturday after a man wanted on a felony warrant was found hiding in an air conditioning duct, authorities said.
According to College Station police, the man, identified as Keith Cornell Pullin, 23, later escaped a patrol vehicle and attacked a police officer before he was apprehended a second time.
Authorities said officers arrived at an apartment in the 400 block of Anderson Street at around 8 a.m. because they believed Pullin was inside. He was wanted on a warrant out of Cooke County on a charge of dealing heroin,
Police said they spoke with Pullin’s girlfriend, Arielle Brenna Shaver, 28, who initially closed the door in response but later allowed police inside. She told police he was not in the home, but officers say he was found in an air duct. The two were arrested. Authorities said that after Pullin was placed in the back of a patrol vehicle, he kicked a partition to the point of causing serious damage. He removed his seatbelt and escaped the car, and when an officer attempted to stop him, Pullin punched, kicked and tackled the officer before running away, authorities said. He was eventually re-arrested.
Shaver is charged with hindering apprehension, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Pullin is charged with escape causing bodily injury, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony; and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and criminal mischief.
Bond had not been set for the two Saturday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.