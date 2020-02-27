A College Station man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a 2019 incident where he allegedly stole credit card information from a customer.
According to College Station police, detectives were contacted in May by a local family who had noticed unusual activity on a credit card. A credit card had been used at a College Station restaurant that the family said no one had ordered from. Detectives reviewed the transactions and found two orders had been made using the card and delivered to an apartment on San Pedro Drive. The phone number used in connection to the orders traced to Arsh Quadir, 25, who lived at the San Pedro address. A delivery driver positively identified Quadir as the person who signed for the food.
During an interview, detectives determined Quadir worked as a delivery driver for a restaurant located in Bryan. The victim said he often ordered from Quadir’s employer and recalled interacting with a delivery driver who matched his description. A warrant was issued for Quadir, who was arrested Tuesday.
He is charged with two counts of credit card abuse, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail and $10,000 in fines. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $15,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.