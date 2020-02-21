A College Station teen was arrested Wednesday on accusations he was selling brownies infused with THC out of his apartment, police said.
According to College Station police, officers were called by the management staff of an apartment complex on Marion Pugh Drive. A maintenance employee said while performing a routine air filter change he spotted narcotics inside a unit, a report notes.
Officers spoke with the apartment’s resident, 19-year-old Ryan Christopher Byrd, who allowed them to search his room. Officers said they found a vacuum-sealed bag of marijuana, several labeled containers of THC wax and individually packaged brownies. A report states Byrd admitted he sold THC-infused brownies and explained the process of manufacturing them.
He is charged with manufacture and delivery of THC, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; and possession of marijuana and possession of THC, both state jail felonies punishable by up to two years in a state jail. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $60,000 bond.
