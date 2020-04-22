A College Station woman was arrested early Tuesday after being accused of breaking into a home and assaulting someone with a baseball bat.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. to the Oak Creek Townhomes on Jaguar Drive, where a woman reported being attacked by 30-year-old Matika Deanna Lishay Sterling of College Station, the ex-girlfriend of a man staying at the townhome.

The woman told police she and the man heard the sound of glass breaking, and when she opened her bedroom door, Sterling attacked her with a baseball bat. The man intervened, and Sterling eventually left, the woman told police. 

When interviewed by police at her apartment, Sterling admitted that she had entered the home with a baseball bat and intended to assault her ex-boyfriend, according to the police report.

Sterling was charged with first-degree felony burglary of a habitation. If convicted, she could face up to 99 years in jail and a $10,000 fine. She was released from the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after posting $5,000 bail.

