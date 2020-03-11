A College Station man was arrested Monday after a search warrant was served on his home and police said more than five pounds of THC oils, edibles and waxes were found.
According to College Station police, a search warrant was executed on a unit in a condominium complex on University Oaks Boulevard. Inside the home, authorities said a variety of forms of THC were found, including more than 300 THC edibles, a large amount of THC wax, 34 bottles of THC oil, 11 THC cartridges, a digital scale with drug residue, a drug ledger and packaging materials.
Authorities detained James Patrick Deal, 22, who was the sole occupant of the home. Police said Deal’s residence is less than 100 yards from a local preschool, which may enhance his charges.
He is charged with delivery of a total of 5.43 pounds of THC, an enhanced first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $80,000 bond.
