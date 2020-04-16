A Huntsville woman with a history of impaired driving convictions was arrested last week on charges she drove four children to Bryan while she was high on methamphetamine, authorities said.
According to Bryan police, around 2 a.m. April 9, first responders at a local hospital were alerted to a person’s vehicle in the staff-only ambulance bay. Officers and medics spoke with the driver, Kayla Brittney Oldham, 29. Police said two toddlers and two infants were in the car, unrestrained and with dirty diapers.
Oldham struggled to answer questions, police said. She told authorities she had driven from Huntsville to Bryan to take her children to the hospital because she believed someone had injected them with embalming fluid. Oldham admitted to snorting methamphetamine, a report notes. She was arrested, and Child Protective Services were called to take custody of the children.
Oldham has been convicted of driving while intoxicated two times. She is charged with driving while intoxicated, third offense, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and four counts of child endangerment, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail. She is being held in the Brazos County Jail on $56,000 bond.
