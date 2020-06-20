An injured College Station man was arrested at his home Thursday night after police said first responders discovered drugs in his bedroom.
According to police reports, shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, first responders were dispatched to the University Trails apartments on Luther Street. Callers reported that their roommate, 19-year-old Jake William Galarza, was high on drugs and had injured his foot. The callers showed responding police a bottle of Xanax they believed Galarza may have used, and they noted he could have smoked a vape pen infused with THC. During this conversation, Galarza emerged from his bedroom and said he had purchased marijuana and used THC recently.
Galarza was offered the option to receive medical treatment by paramedics, though reports do not state whether he was treated. Galarza gave police consent to look into a mini-fridge in his bedroom, where they found wax paper containing THC, police said. They also reported finding Xanax and bags of THC on Galarza’s person. He was arrested and transported to jail.
Officers obtained a search warrant and reported finding more THC, Adderall, Xanax and marijuana in Galarza’s room, along with a digital scale, plastic baggies and a drug sales ledger.
Galarza is charged with manufacture/delivery of 36 grams of THC, a first degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in jail; possession of 8 grams of Adderall, a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in jail; possession of 13.7 grams of Xanax, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail; and misdemeanor marijuana possession. Bond is set at $18,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.