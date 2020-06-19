Bryan police on Thursday were investigating a reported armed robbery.
Officials said a man was leaving his residence in the 1200 block of Westridge Court around 5:30 a.m. when two men robbed him.
One of the men struck the resident with a gun, causing minor injuries, police said. The men left in a light-colored Toyota sport utility vehicle, according to police.
The men were described as black and between 17 and 23 years old. One was 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and the second was 5 feet to 5 feet, 5 inches tall, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 775-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.