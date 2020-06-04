Bryan police said Thursday afternoon the man injured in a hit-and-run collision in Downtown Bryan on Wednesday has died due to his injuries.
Bryan police identified the victim as Peter Cohen, 49, from Bryan.
According to authorities, officers responded to a report of a man lying in the intersection of North Bryan Avenue and West William J. Bryan Parkway around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. Police said it appeared the man was a victim of a hit-and-run. He was transported to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition Wednesday evening.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area taken between midnight and 1 a.m. are asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300, or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).
