A College Station man was arrested early Tuesday morning after marijuana and methamphetamine was found in his car, police said.
According to College Station police, shortly after midnight Tuesday three officers were conducting a foot patrol along Harvey Road when they saw a man sitting behind the wheel of a parked car. Officers spoke to the man, identified as Avery Roshad Mitchell, 43, and noticed the odor of marijuana, a report notes. Mitchell appeared nervous and eventually was detained, police said. A probable cause search was executed on his car.
Inside the car’s center console, police said they found methamphetamine and marijuana. Authorities also found a safe, which held digital scales coated in drug residue, a marijuana grinder and dozens of plastic bags, a report notes.
Mitchell is charged with delivery of meth, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $3,500 bond.
