College Station police have announced a person of interest in the Dec. 31 slaying of woman at a local apartment complex.
According to authorities, Ricardo Ramirez, 23, of College Station was found with property linked to the scene where 20-year-old Ashli Stewart was found dead on New Year’s Eve. Ramirez has been in the Brazos County Jail — where he is being held on $242,000 bond — since Jan. 8 on drug, theft and weapon charges.
Police noted in a press release that Ramirez is one of several persons of interest that detectives have contacted regarding Stewart’s death. Evidence related to the case has been submitted to a state crime lab for DNA analysis, and detectives await those results.
Stewart, a 2017 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School, was found by her roommate the afternoon of Dec. 31 inside her apartment at 2818 Place on Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Investigators believe she was likely killed between 1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. that day. They do not believe that the slaying was a random act, and no cause of death has been specified.
Ramirez has been arrested several times in Brazos County since 2015, including a September 2019 arrested during which he was charged with delivery of more than 100 grams of THC wax, along with other drug charges. He bonded out of the Brazos County Jail on Oct. 13 before his recent arrest.
In the Jan. 8 arrest, Ramirez was spotted at the Campus Village apartments on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at around 7 p.m. An officer, who was aware of his September arrest, approached him to ask why he was at the complex. According to a police report, the officer looked inside Ramirez’s pickup and saw a handgun in plain view on the driver’s seat. Ramirez was arrested. Police said the handgun was one reported stolen during a New Year’s Eve home burglary. Ramirez told police he bought the gun around the same time from someone else, whom he did not identify. During a search of the pickup, authorities said marijuana and methamphetamine were discovered.
Anyone with information can call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600 or give information anonymously through Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477.
