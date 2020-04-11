College Station police are investigating a stabbing that took place at Flats on 12 apartments on Friday.
Officers were called to the complex on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at around 5:45 p.m. College Station police spokesman Officer Tristen Lopez said one victim was stabbed after a fight about money and was taken by private vehicle to a hospital before police arrived. The victim’s condition has stabilized, and a suspect has been identified, Lopez said.
No arrests had been made late Friday.
