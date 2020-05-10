Three people were stabbed Sunday night after a large fight, College Station police said.
According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Balcones Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on what was initially reported as a loud party, then as a large fight. Authorities said three people who had been stabbed were located. Two had minor injuries and one was seriously wounded, police said.
One person declined treatment, and two were transported to a local hospital. Authorities have identified the person involved, but no arrests had been made as of 11 p.m. Sunday.
Police said the public is not believed to be in danger.
